April 27, 2020

Top Stories

Joe Reed picked by L.A. Chargers in NFL Draft

Former Randolph-Henry High School multi-sport star Joe Reed became a professional football player Saturday, April 25, when the ... Read more | Add your comment

The Joy of the Season

Billy and Mary Tucker of Phenix have decorated their home and yard in an effort to brighten the ... Read more | Add your comment

Polling place will be moved

  Charlotte County Voter Registrar Nan Lambert confirmed Monday, April 20, that the electoral board plans to meet ... Read more | Add your comment

Community starts ‘Bear Hunt’

With everyone under Stay-at-Home orders, parents and caregivers are looking for fun and creative ways to entertain their ... Read more | Add your comment

News

Graduation date to be set

With the Randolph-Henry High School Class of 2020 set to graduate in just weeks, Charlotte County Public School (CCPS) Superintendent Robbie Mason says a date ... Read more | Add your comment

by Crystal Vandegrift.

News

Fire departments ask for funds

The Charlotte County Fire and Rescue Association relies on donations and fundraising activities to fund approximately 20% of the department’s budget each year. With fundraisers ... Read more | Add your comment

by Crystal Vandegrift.

Photos

Education

GRASP services still available

Class of 2020 high school seniors have been dealt a major blow by the upheaval of traditional senior year events caused by the COVID-19 impact. ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Lifestyle Main

Families connect with technology

The Woodland, Inc. is bringing video conferencing service to residents through its “Connect The Woodland” program. The program was started to help residents stay in ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

Pre-K registration extended

  Registration for the 2020-2021 school year for kindergarten students will be ongoing while the pre-kindergarten registration deadline has been extended to April 30. Beginning ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

FUQUA SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

Fuqua School announces scholastic recognition for the lower, middle and upper school levels for the third nine weeks grading period of the 2019-2020 academic year. ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

Funding approved for school renovations

  Following a recent public hearing to hear comments concerning a funding request by Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS), the board of supervisors (BOS) unanimously ... Read more | Add your comment

by Crystal Vandegrift.

Business

Lack of students hits economy hard

In a span of less than two weeks, Farmville has gone from being a two-college town to a no-college town in an effort to limit ... Read more | Add your comment

by Titus Mohler.

education

SGA president weighs in on Longwood’s semester closure

As Longwood students grapple with the reality that they will not return to campus for the remainder of the semester, the university’s Student Government Association ... Read more | Add your comment

by Alexa Massey.

BREAKING NEWS

Longwood moves to teaching online for remainder of semester

Longwood University students will not be returning to classes on campus this semester. President W. Taylor Reveley IV announced in a Thursday night, March 19, ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

Southside Opportunity Fund accepting applications

Applications for the annual Southside Opportunity Fund (SOF) scholarships for students headed to college or a trade/technical school will be taken through late March. High ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

BREAKING NEWS

Northam orders all K-12 schools to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to continued concern ... Read more | Add your comment

by Alexa Massey.

Education

R-H students present sculptures

Art II students at Randolph-Henry (R-H) presented their letter sculptures in Mrs. Oseguera’s class. Students studied the artist Robert Indiana then they created a rough ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

Charlotte County Schools prepare for COVID-19

Superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS) Robbie Mason announced this afternoon that teachers and administrators are working to create packets of review work for ... Read more | Add your comment

by Crystal Vandegrift.

Education

Grandparent shares story with students in celebration of Black History Month

The month of February is set aside in the United States to celebrate achievements by African Americans and their central role in U.S. history. In ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

Charlotte County APVA scholarship seeks applicants

The Charlotte County APVA (Association for the Preservation of Virginia Antiquities) was formed 90 years ago to preserve the rich history and heritage of Charlotte ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

PAVC donates to playground project

The Fuqua School Lower School SCA received a donation toward their playground renovations from the Piedmont Area Veterans Council, located in Farmville. Each month, the ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

Scholarship applicants sought

Southside Soil and Water Conservation District is offering the Joe and Helen Vaden Scholarship to a deserving student who demonstrates an interest in pursuing a ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

Fuqua celebrates 100th day of school

Fuqua School’s pre kindergarten and K/1 classes celebrated the 100th day of school January 24. Students used their imaginations to create projects representing 100 items. ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

Scholarship offered to graduating seniors

The Southside Virginia Herb Society is offering a $500 scholarship to perspective college students. This scholarship is available to high school seniors living in Charlotte, ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Lifestyle Main

Diggs celebrates 91st birthday

Lillie R. Diggs celebrated her 91st birthday on Feb. 16. Lillie says, “It is a Blessing to be alive.” Every day is a birthday. Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

CCPS addresses funding needs

The Charlotte County Board of Supervisors (BOS) will hold a public hearing March 9 at 6 p.m. to hear comments concerning a funding request by ... Read more | Add your comment

by Crystal Vandegrift.

Education

Barksdale Cancer Foundation Seeks Scholarship Applicants

The Barksdale Cancer Foundation (BCF), is seeking applicants for its annual $1,000 scholarship, which will be given to a graduating Charlotte County student who is ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

Barksdale Cancer Foundation seeks applicants for annual scholarship

The Barksdale Cancer Foundation (BCF), is seeking applicants for its annual $1,000 scholarship, which will be given to a graduating Charlotte County student who is ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Lifestyle Main

Thomas celebrates 96th birthday

Mrs. Mabel Thomas celebrated her 96th birthday Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Woodland Community Center in Farmville. There to help celebrate were her children, grandchildren, ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

CCPS closes due to inclement weather

Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS) announced that it is closed today, Thursday, Feb. 6, due to inclement weather.  An announcement was sent out to parents ... Read more | Add your comment

by Alexa Massey.

Education

Fuqua announces scholastic recognition

Fuqua School announces scholastic recognition for the lower/ middle/upper school levels for the second quarter and the first semester of the 2019- 2020 academic year. ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

R-H awards students for attendance

On Dec. 19, Randolph-Henry High School (R-H) celebrated with students who demonstrated excellent attendance during the second grading period. In all 320 students qualified to ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

Application deadline for State Fair scholarships extended

Given a two-week extension, youth who exhibited beef cattle, sheep, meat goats or swine in the 2019 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA youth ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Education

Foster Fuels donates to area schools

In lieu of a company Christmas party this season, Foster Fuels made the decision to donate the party budget to 13 local elementary schools in ... Read more | Add your comment

by Staff Report.

Read more in...