With everyone under Stay-at-Home orders, parents and caregivers are looking for fun and creative ways to entertain their ...

Charlotte County Voter Registrar Nan Lambert confirmed Monday, April 20, that the electoral board plans to meet ...

Billy and Mary Tucker of Phenix have decorated their home and yard in an effort to brighten the ...

Former Randolph-Henry High School multi-sport star Joe Reed became a professional football player Saturday, April 25, when the ...

The Charlotte County Fire and Rescue Association relies on donations and fundraising activities to fund approximately 20% of the department’s budget each year. With fundraisers ...

With the Randolph-Henry High School Class of 2020 set to graduate in just weeks, Charlotte County Public School (CCPS) Superintendent Robbie Mason says a date ...

The Charlotte Gazette updated gallery 'Community remembers family, friends; seeks to raise awareness about mental illness'...

Education GRASP services still available Class of 2020 high school seniors have been dealt a major blow by the upheaval of traditional senior year events caused by the COVID-19 impact. ...

Lifestyle Main Families connect with technology The Woodland, Inc. is bringing video conferencing service to residents through its “Connect The Woodland” program. The program was started to help residents stay in ...

Education Pre-K registration extended Registration for the 2020-2021 school year for kindergarten students will be ongoing while the pre-kindergarten registration deadline has been extended to April 30. Beginning ...

Education FUQUA SCHOOL HONOR ROLL Fuqua School announces scholastic recognition for the lower, middle and upper school levels for the third nine weeks grading period of the 2019-2020 academic year. ...

Education Funding approved for school renovations Following a recent public hearing to hear comments concerning a funding request by Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS), the board of supervisors (BOS) unanimously ...

Business Lack of students hits economy hard In a span of less than two weeks, Farmville has gone from being a two-college town to a no-college town in an effort to limit ...

education SGA president weighs in on Longwood’s semester closure As Longwood students grapple with the reality that they will not return to campus for the remainder of the semester, the university’s Student Government Association ...

BREAKING NEWS Longwood moves to teaching online for remainder of semester Longwood University students will not be returning to classes on campus this semester. President W. Taylor Reveley IV announced in a Thursday night, March 19, ...

Education Southside Opportunity Fund accepting applications Applications for the annual Southside Opportunity Fund (SOF) scholarships for students headed to college or a trade/technical school will be taken through late March. High ...

BREAKING NEWS Northam orders all K-12 schools to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to continued concern ...

Education R-H students present sculptures Art II students at Randolph-Henry (R-H) presented their letter sculptures in Mrs. Oseguera’s class. Students studied the artist Robert Indiana then they created a rough ...

Education Charlotte County Schools prepare for COVID-19 Superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS) Robbie Mason announced this afternoon that teachers and administrators are working to create packets of review work for ...

Education Grandparent shares story with students in celebration of Black History Month The month of February is set aside in the United States to celebrate achievements by African Americans and their central role in U.S. history. In ...

Education Charlotte County APVA scholarship seeks applicants The Charlotte County APVA (Association for the Preservation of Virginia Antiquities) was formed 90 years ago to preserve the rich history and heritage of Charlotte ...

Education PAVC donates to playground project The Fuqua School Lower School SCA received a donation toward their playground renovations from the Piedmont Area Veterans Council, located in Farmville. Each month, the ...

Education Scholarship applicants sought Southside Soil and Water Conservation District is offering the Joe and Helen Vaden Scholarship to a deserving student who demonstrates an interest in pursuing a ...

Education Fuqua celebrates 100th day of school Fuqua School’s pre kindergarten and K/1 classes celebrated the 100th day of school January 24. Students used their imaginations to create projects representing 100 items. ...

Education Scholarship offered to graduating seniors The Southside Virginia Herb Society is offering a $500 scholarship to perspective college students. This scholarship is available to high school seniors living in Charlotte, ...

Lifestyle Main Diggs celebrates 91st birthday Lillie R. Diggs celebrated her 91st birthday on Feb. 16. Lillie says, “It is a Blessing to be alive.” Every day is a birthday.

Education CCPS addresses funding needs The Charlotte County Board of Supervisors (BOS) will hold a public hearing March 9 at 6 p.m. to hear comments concerning a funding request by ...

Education Barksdale Cancer Foundation Seeks Scholarship Applicants The Barksdale Cancer Foundation (BCF), is seeking applicants for its annual $1,000 scholarship, which will be given to a graduating Charlotte County student who is ...

Lifestyle Main Thomas celebrates 96th birthday Mrs. Mabel Thomas celebrated her 96th birthday Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Woodland Community Center in Farmville. There to help celebrate were her children, grandchildren, ...

Education CCPS closes due to inclement weather Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS) announced that it is closed today, Thursday, Feb. 6, due to inclement weather. An announcement was sent out to parents ...

Education Fuqua announces scholastic recognition Fuqua School announces scholastic recognition for the lower/ middle/upper school levels for the second quarter and the first semester of the 2019- 2020 academic year. ...

Education R-H awards students for attendance On Dec. 19, Randolph-Henry High School (R-H) celebrated with students who demonstrated excellent attendance during the second grading period. In all 320 students qualified to ...

Education Application deadline for State Fair scholarships extended Given a two-week extension, youth who exhibited beef cattle, sheep, meat goats or swine in the 2019 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA youth ...

Education Foster Fuels donates to area schools In lieu of a company Christmas party this season, Foster Fuels made the decision to donate the party budget to 13 local elementary schools in ...